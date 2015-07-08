Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-26-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GOODMAN, ALLEN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/24/1962
Height 6.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-26 01:00:00
Court Case 5902019232597
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WRIGHT, DUSTIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/22/1980
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-26 07:56:00
Court Case 5902019232628
Charge Description LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MURTY, RAYMOND JOSEPH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/16/1960
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-26 12:27:00
Court Case 5902019013906
Charge Description SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name RANDOLPH, QUENTIN MONTWELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/20/1972
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-26 17:30:00
Court Case 5902019230446
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name TASWELL, ANTWAUN LADANIEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/19/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-26 01:47:00
Court Case 4002019082554
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GADDY, JAQUAY DESHAWN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/26/2001
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-26 06:30:00
Court Case 5902019230210
Charge Description ATT ROBBERY-DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 2500.00