Below are the Union County arrests for 08-26-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Huntley, Shontang Mark D
|Arrest Date
|08/26/2019
|Court Case
|201906012
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Shontang Mark D (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 603 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/26/2019 00:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Ricketts, T
|Name
|Glenn, Jacqueline Nadine
|Arrest Date
|08/26/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Possess Meth, Larceny) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Possess Heroin) (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Possess Methamphetamine) (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Larceny) (M), And 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Glenn, Jacqueline Nadine (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(possess Meth, Larceny) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(possess Heroin) (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(possess Methamphetamine) (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(larceny) (M), and 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4430 Dawnwood Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 8/26/2019 21:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Love, J
|Name
|Guillen, Patrick Alexander
|Arrest Date
|08/26/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Guillen, Patrick Alexander (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 802 Old Peachland Rd, Marshville, NC, on 8/26/2019 02:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Ellison, D A
|Name
|Sicard, Junuis Paul
|Arrest Date
|08-26-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Sicard, Junuis Paul (B /M/81) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 6420 Kirkpatrick Dr, Marshville, NC, between 00:00, 7/14/2019 and 08:22, 8/26/2019. Reported: 08:22, 8/26/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|Coe, Anthony Willard
|Arrest Date
|08/26/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle, M (M),
|Description
|Coe, Anthony Willard (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle, M (M), at HWY 601, Monroe, NC, on 8/26/2019 09:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|Goodwill VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
|Arrest Date
|08-26-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Goodwill VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 4109 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, between 16:14, 8/15/2019 and 10:08, 8/26/2019. Reported: 10:08, 8/26/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Kilian, R L