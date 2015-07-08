Below are the Union County arrests for 08-26-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Huntley, Shontang Mark D
Arrest Date 08/26/2019
Court Case 201906012
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Huntley, Shontang Mark D (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 603 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/26/2019 00:46.
Arresting Officer Ricketts, T

Name Glenn, Jacqueline Nadine
Arrest Date 08/26/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Possess Meth, Larceny) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Possess Heroin) (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Possess Methamphetamine) (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Larceny) (M), And 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Glenn, Jacqueline Nadine (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(possess Meth, Larceny) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(possess Heroin) (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(possess Methamphetamine) (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(larceny) (M), and 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4430 Dawnwood Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 8/26/2019 21:52.
Arresting Officer Love, J

Name Guillen, Patrick Alexander
Arrest Date 08/26/2019
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Guillen, Patrick Alexander (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 802 Old Peachland Rd, Marshville, NC, on 8/26/2019 02:20.
Arresting Officer Ellison, D A

Name Sicard, Junuis Paul
Arrest Date 08-26-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Sicard, Junuis Paul (B /M/81) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 6420 Kirkpatrick Dr, Marshville, NC, between 00:00, 7/14/2019 and 08:22, 8/26/2019. Reported: 08:22, 8/26/2019.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name Coe, Anthony Willard
Arrest Date 08/26/2019
Court Case
Charge Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle, M (M),
Description Coe, Anthony Willard (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle, M (M), at HWY 601, Monroe, NC, on 8/26/2019 09:00.
Arresting Officer Payne, J J

Name Goodwill VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
Arrest Date 08-26-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Goodwill VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 4109 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, between 16:14, 8/15/2019 and 10:08, 8/26/2019. Reported: 10:08, 8/26/2019.
Arresting Officer Kilian, R L