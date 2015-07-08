Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-28-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BROOMFIELD, STAYCEE RAHSHUD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/25/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-28 03:56:00
Court Case 5902019227199
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BROWN, QUINTON JAMES
Arrest Type
DOB 7/9/1985
Height 5.10
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-28 14:45:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, EDWARDO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/29/1990
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-28 16:03:00
Court Case 3502019700761
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name CHARLES, JASMINE SHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/16/1997
Height 5.7
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-28 02:07:00
Court Case 5902019232904
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DAVIDSON, CHRISTOPHER LLOYD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/1/1994
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-28 13:46:00
Court Case 3502016062967
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount

Name DICKEY, MICHELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/29/1971
Height 5.6
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-28 09:02:00
Court Case 2502014059241
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 10000.00