Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-28-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BROOMFIELD, STAYCEE RAHSHUD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/25/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-28 03:56:00
|Court Case
|5902019227199
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BROWN, QUINTON JAMES
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/9/1985
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-28 14:45:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DAVIS, EDWARDO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/29/1990
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-28 16:03:00
|Court Case
|3502019700761
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|CHARLES, JASMINE SHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/16/1997
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-28 02:07:00
|Court Case
|5902019232904
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DAVIDSON, CHRISTOPHER LLOYD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/1/1994
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-28 13:46:00
|Court Case
|3502016062967
|Charge Description
|ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DICKEY, MICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/29/1971
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-28 09:02:00
|Court Case
|2502014059241
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|10000.00