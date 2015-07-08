Below are the Union County arrests for 08-28-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Webb, Michael Lee
Arrest Date 08/28/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
Description Webb, Michael Lee (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/28/2019 13:18.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Howard, Patrick Lee
Arrest Date 08/28/2019
Court Case 201907012
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Howard, Patrick Lee (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100 Chaney Rd/concord Hwy, Unionville, NC, on 8/28/2019 23:45.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L

Name Hearne, David Alan
Arrest Date 08/28/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Hearne, David Alan (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Cutherbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/28/2019 13:25.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Allen, Milaysha Lopez
Arrest Date 08-28-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Allen, Milaysha Lopez (H /F/21) Cited on Charge of Cancl/revok/susp Certif/tag, at 100 E Windsor St/s Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 8/28/2019 5:34:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Figueroa-bautista, Alejandro
Arrest Date 08/28/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Figueroa-bautista, Alejandro (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/28/2019 14:13.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Hilton, Carol Pressley
Arrest Date 08-28-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Hilton, Carol Pressley (W /F/44) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 2300 Concord Hwy/concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/28/2019 6:37:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C