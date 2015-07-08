Below are the Union County arrests for 08-28-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Webb, Michael Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/28/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Webb, Michael Lee (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/28/2019 13:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Howard, Patrick Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/28/2019
|Court Case
|201907012
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Howard, Patrick Lee (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100 Chaney Rd/concord Hwy, Unionville, NC, on 8/28/2019 23:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Hearne, David Alan
|Arrest Date
|08/28/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Hearne, David Alan (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Cutherbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/28/2019 13:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Allen, Milaysha Lopez
|Arrest Date
|08-28-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Allen, Milaysha Lopez (H /F/21) Cited on Charge of Cancl/revok/susp Certif/tag, at 100 E Windsor St/s Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 8/28/2019 5:34:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Figueroa-bautista, Alejandro
|Arrest Date
|08/28/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Figueroa-bautista, Alejandro (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/28/2019 14:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Hilton, Carol Pressley
|Arrest Date
|08-28-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hilton, Carol Pressley (W /F/44) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 2300 Concord Hwy/concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/28/2019 6:37:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C