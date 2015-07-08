Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-29-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WALKER, STEPHON MARTICEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/28/1991
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-29 07:31:00
|Court Case
|5902019233100
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, DEVIN TERRELL
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|10/8/1991
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-29 15:37:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MARTIN, MILTON LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/30/1984
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-29 00:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019232408
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ADAMS, RICO TERRELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/11/1978
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-29 07:48:00
|Court Case
|5902019233115
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|300.00
|Name
|LASSITER, ISAIAH D
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/10/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-29 14:47:00
|Court Case
|5902019232930
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE FORCIBLE RAPE
|Bond Amount
|30000.00
|Name
|BONEPARTE, BERNARD DARNELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/13/1973
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-29 00:54:00
|Court Case
|5902016216013
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|10000.00