Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-29-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WALKER, STEPHON MARTICEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/28/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-29 07:31:00
Court Case 5902019233100
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, DEVIN TERRELL
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 10/8/1991
Height 6.2
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-29 15:37:00
Court Case
Charge Description Parole Violation
Bond Amount

Name MARTIN, MILTON LAMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/30/1984
Height 6.1
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-29 00:30:00
Court Case 5902019232408
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name ADAMS, RICO TERRELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/11/1978
Height 6.1
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-29 07:48:00
Court Case 5902019233115
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 300.00

Name LASSITER, ISAIAH D
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/10/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-29 14:47:00
Court Case 5902019232930
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE FORCIBLE RAPE
Bond Amount 30000.00

Name BONEPARTE, BERNARD DARNELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/13/1973
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-29 00:54:00
Court Case 5902016216013
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 10000.00