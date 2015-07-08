Description

Granados-gomez, Maribel (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 6) Child Under 16 Not Secured In Seat (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2019 08:17.