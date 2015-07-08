Below are the Union County arrests for 08-29-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Granados-gomez, Maribel
Arrest Date 08/29/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 6) Child Under 16 Not Secured In Seat (M),
Description Granados-gomez, Maribel (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 6) Child Under 16 Not Secured In Seat (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2019 08:17.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
Arrest Date 08-29-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 03:19, 8/29/2019 and 03:20, 8/29/2019. Reported: 03:20, 8/29/2019.
Arresting Officer Clawson, T W

Name Pender, Christopher Todd
Arrest Date 08/29/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Pender, Christopher Todd (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 2630 Nelda Drive, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2019 10:28.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Avila-reyes, Armando Raudel
Arrest Date 08-29-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Avila-reyes, Armando Raudel (W /M/36) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 1003 Fairmont St, Monroe, NC, between 20:00, 8/28/2019 and 07:43, 8/29/2019. Reported: 07:43, 8/29/2019.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Starnes, Jack Hampton
Arrest Date 08/29/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear 1 (Reckless Driving, Dwlr Not Imp. Fict Tag), (M),
Description Starnes, Jack Hampton (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 1 (reckless Driving, Dwlr Not Imp. Fict Tag), (M), at 1209 Sand Dollar Ct, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2019 11:06.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

