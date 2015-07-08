Below are the Union County arrests for 08-29-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Granados-gomez, Maribel
|Arrest Date
|08/29/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 6) Child Under 16 Not Secured In Seat (M),
|Description
|Granados-gomez, Maribel (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 6) Child Under 16 Not Secured In Seat (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2019 08:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
|Arrest Date
|08-29-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 03:19, 8/29/2019 and 03:20, 8/29/2019. Reported: 03:20, 8/29/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Clawson, T W
|Name
|Pender, Christopher Todd
|Arrest Date
|08/29/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Pender, Christopher Todd (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 2630 Nelda Drive, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2019 10:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Avila-reyes, Armando Raudel
|Arrest Date
|08-29-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Avila-reyes, Armando Raudel (W /M/36) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 1003 Fairmont St, Monroe, NC, between 20:00, 8/28/2019 and 07:43, 8/29/2019. Reported: 07:43, 8/29/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Starnes, Jack Hampton
|Arrest Date
|08/29/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear 1 (Reckless Driving, Dwlr Not Imp. Fict Tag), (M),
|Description
|Starnes, Jack Hampton (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 1 (reckless Driving, Dwlr Not Imp. Fict Tag), (M), at 1209 Sand Dollar Ct, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2019 11:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Avila-reyes, Armando Raudel
|Arrest Date
|08-29-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Avila-reyes, Armando Raudel (W /M/36) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 1003 Fairmont St, Monroe, NC, between 20:00, 8/20/2019 and 07:59, 8/29/2019. Reported: 07:59, 8/29/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M