Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-30-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PEREZ-LOPEZ, CALIXTO ADOLFO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/23/1995
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|119
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-30 00:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019233246
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|BROWN, DARRELL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/15/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-30 10:38:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, JOREY QUENTEZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/3/1997
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-30 11:19:00
|Court Case
|5902019212757
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED LARCENY (M)
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|SEEGARS, RAMONDEZ LASHEAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/5/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-30 13:54:00
|Court Case
|5902019233334
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ENLOE, HUNTER CHASE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/20/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-30 01:50:00
|Court Case
|5902019233254
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|BROWN, DASHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/16/2000
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-30 07:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019200916
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED LARCENY (M)
|Bond Amount
|2000.00