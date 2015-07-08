Below are the Union County arrests for 08-30-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Long, Hugh Christopher
|Arrest Date
|08/30/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Sexual Battery (M) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Long, Hugh Christopher (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sexual Battery (M) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 2903 Catskill Ct, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2019 16:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Velazco-fausto, Erik Eduardo
|Arrest Date
|08/30/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Velazco-fausto, Erik Eduardo (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 6706 E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 8/30/2019 17:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Gross, I
|Name
|Shashkov, Anatoliy Oleg
|Arrest Date
|08/30/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Shashkov, Anatoliy Oleg (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3606 Arthur Dr, Lake Park, NC, on 8/30/2019 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Streater, A T
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possession Control Substance Jail
|Arrest Date
|08-30-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possession Control Substance Jail (C), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 23:50, 8/29/2019. Reported: 02:15, 8/30/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Belk, Clifford Lee
|Arrest Date
|08-30-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Belk, Clifford Lee (B /M/71) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 809 Independence Dr, Wingate, NC, between 03:00, 8/30/2019 and 03:28, 8/30/2019. Reported: 03:28, 8/30/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Clawson, T W
|Name
|Somerville, Alexander Dylan
|Arrest Date
|08/30/2019
|Court Case
|201907046
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Somerville, Alexander Dylan (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Speeding (M), at 7868 Idlewild Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/30/2019 00:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W