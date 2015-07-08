Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-31-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ROYSTER, CHRISTINA MARIE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/5/1979
Height 5.6
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-31 00:13:00
Court Case 5902019233397
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name COLETRANE, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/14/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 189
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-31 09:51:00
Court Case 5902019233444
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BARNARD, COREY TRENT
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/26/1993
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-31 03:02:00
Court Case 5902019233407
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name RICHARDSON, TYLER BENJAMIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/5/1992
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-31 11:00:00
Court Case 5902019232890
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name ROBINSON, JONATHAN MYKEIL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/8/1993
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-31 00:45:00
Court Case 5902019233405
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CARMICHAEL, COURTNEY DIANTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/18/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-31 10:07:00
Court Case 5902019233448
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00