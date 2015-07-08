Below are the Union County arrests for 08-31-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Parsons, Christopher Erarod
|Arrest Date
|08/31/2019
|Court Case
|201906133
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Parsons, Christopher Erarod (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 3006 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 8/31/2019 02:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Turner, Dent Hall
|Arrest Date
|08/31/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive, F (F),
|Description
|Turner, Dent Hall (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive, F (F), at 115 Saint Martin Rd Lot 4, Albemarle, NC, on 8/31/2019 03:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W
|Name
|White, Kenneth Mark
|Arrest Date
|08/31/2019
|Court Case
|201906134
|Charge
|1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|White, Kenneth Mark (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/31/2019 08:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Barbee, J R
|Name
|Brown, Yasmine Patrice
|Arrest Date
|08/31/2019
|Court Case
|201906136
|Charge
|Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
|Description
|Brown, Yasmine Patrice (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 4100 State Line Rd/pageland Hwy, Marshville, SC, on 8/31/2019 10:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Barbee, J R
|Name
|Allen, Joshua Tramaine
|Arrest Date
|08/31/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Allen, Joshua Tramaine (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 809 Independence Dr, Wingate, NC, on 8/31/2019 13:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Miller, Zachary Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/31/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender, M (M),
|Description
|Miller, Zachary Lee (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Weekender, M (M), at 4195 Fincher Rd,, Mattews, NC, on 8/31/2019 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Streater, A T