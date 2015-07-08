Below are the Union County arrests for 08-31-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Parsons, Christopher Erarod
Arrest Date 08/31/2019
Court Case 201906133
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Parsons, Christopher Erarod (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 3006 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 8/31/2019 02:49.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Turner, Dent Hall
Arrest Date 08/31/2019
Court Case
Charge Fugitive, F (F),
Description Turner, Dent Hall (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive, F (F), at 115 Saint Martin Rd Lot 4, Albemarle, NC, on 8/31/2019 03:46.
Arresting Officer Slover, M W

Name White, Kenneth Mark
Arrest Date 08/31/2019
Court Case 201906134
Charge 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description White, Kenneth Mark (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/31/2019 08:34.
Arresting Officer Barbee, J R

Name Brown, Yasmine Patrice
Arrest Date 08/31/2019
Court Case 201906136
Charge Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
Description Brown, Yasmine Patrice (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 4100 State Line Rd/pageland Hwy, Marshville, SC, on 8/31/2019 10:07.
Arresting Officer Barbee, J R

Name Allen, Joshua Tramaine
Arrest Date 08/31/2019
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Allen, Joshua Tramaine (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 809 Independence Dr, Wingate, NC, on 8/31/2019 13:01.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Miller, Zachary Lee
Arrest Date 08/31/2019
Court Case
Charge Weekender, M (M),
Description Miller, Zachary Lee (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Weekender, M (M), at 4195 Fincher Rd,, Mattews, NC, on 8/31/2019 20:00.
Arresting Officer Streater, A T