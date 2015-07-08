Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-01-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PATEL, NIKET BHASKER
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/15/1993
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-01 01:49:00
|Court Case
|5902019233531
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COVINGTON, RICO ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/11/1979
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-01 13:24:00
|Court Case
|5902019233573
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SORTO, EDWIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/28/1988
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-01 03:45:00
|Court Case
|5902014249479
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|DEAVERS, ANDREW SCOTT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/7/1987
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-01 15:10:00
|Court Case
|8902018055304
|Charge Description
|INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|THOMAS, SYKEVIUS JOHNTAE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/15/1987
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-01 03:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019233538
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE AFFRAY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|HERRERA, CARLOS DANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/21/2000
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-01 15:32:00
|Court Case
|5902019233578
|Charge Description
|NO OPERATORS LICENSE
|Bond Amount
|500.00