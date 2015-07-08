Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-01-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PATEL, NIKET BHASKER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/15/1993
Height 5.4
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-01 01:49:00
Court Case 5902019233531
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name COVINGTON, RICO ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/11/1979
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-01 13:24:00
Court Case 5902019233573
Charge Description POSSESSION ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SORTO, EDWIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/28/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-01 03:45:00
Court Case 5902014249479
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name DEAVERS, ANDREW SCOTT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/7/1987
Height 5.9
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-01 15:10:00
Court Case 8902018055304
Charge Description INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name THOMAS, SYKEVIUS JOHNTAE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/15/1987
Height 5.10
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-01 03:00:00
Court Case 5902019233538
Charge Description SIMPLE AFFRAY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HERRERA, CARLOS DANIEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/21/2000
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-01 15:32:00
Court Case 5902019233578
Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE
Bond Amount 500.00