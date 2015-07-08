Below are the Union County arrests for 09-01-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rushing, Emmanuell Lewis
|Arrest Date
|09/01/2019
|Court Case
|201906174
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Rushing, Emmanuell Lewis (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 899 N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2019 22:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Ngo, Diem-mi Dinh
|Arrest Date
|09-01-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ngo, Diem-mi Dinh (A /F/17) Cited on Charge of Drive After Consuming < 21, at 200 Chaucer Ln, Matthews, NC, on 9/1/2019 12:07:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Chamberlin, Ashlynn Rose
|Arrest Date
|09/01/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Chamberlin, Ashlynn Rose (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2019 02:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Reed, Caly Sea
|Arrest Date
|09-01-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Reed, Caly Sea (W /F/17) Cited on Charge of Consume Alcohol < 19, at 200 Chaucer Ln, Matthews, NC, on 9/1/2019 12:15:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Craig, Amanda Rose
|Arrest Date
|09/01/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Craig, Amanda Rose (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 1430 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2019 03:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Carella, Ronnie Lee
|Arrest Date
|09-01-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Carella, Ronnie Lee (W /M/46) Cited on Charge of Fail Maintain Lane Control, at 1298 W Roosevelt Blvd/stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2019 3:20:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E