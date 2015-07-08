Below are the Union County arrests for 09-01-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Rushing, Emmanuell Lewis
Arrest Date 09/01/2019
Court Case 201906174
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Rushing, Emmanuell Lewis (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 899 N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2019 22:57.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Ngo, Diem-mi Dinh
Arrest Date 09-01-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Ngo, Diem-mi Dinh (A /F/17) Cited on Charge of Drive After Consuming < 21, at 200 Chaucer Ln, Matthews, NC, on 9/1/2019 12:07:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Chamberlin, Ashlynn Rose
Arrest Date 09/01/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Chamberlin, Ashlynn Rose (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2019 02:11.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Reed, Caly Sea
Arrest Date 09-01-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Reed, Caly Sea (W /F/17) Cited on Charge of Consume Alcohol < 19, at 200 Chaucer Ln, Matthews, NC, on 9/1/2019 12:15:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Craig, Amanda Rose
Arrest Date 09/01/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
Description Craig, Amanda Rose (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 1430 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2019 03:31.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Carella, Ronnie Lee
Arrest Date 09-01-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Carella, Ronnie Lee (W /M/46) Cited on Charge of Fail Maintain Lane Control, at 1298 W Roosevelt Blvd/stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2019 3:20:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E