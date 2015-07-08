Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-02-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ELLERBE, LOUIS BERNARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/16/1973
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-02 08:19:00
Court Case 5902019233645
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LEROUX, JIOVANNI ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/7/2000
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-02 15:24:00
Court Case 5902019233656
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount

Name HICKMAN, WILLIAM RASHOD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/14/1987
Height 6.3
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-02 08:30:00
Court Case 5902018243454
Charge Description CITY/TOWN VIOLATION (M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MIDDLETON, TERENCE LENARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/19/1967
Height 6.2
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-02 14:45:00
Court Case 5902019233666
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name ALEXANDER, FREDRICK LYNN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/8/1963
Height 5.8
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-02 08:59:00
Court Case 5902019233648
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WOLFE, DARION ISAIAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/24/2002
Height 5.3
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-02 15:22:00
Court Case 5902019233669
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
Bond Amount 1000.00