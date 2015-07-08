Below are the Union County arrests for 09-02-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Ebony Shantell
|Arrest Date
|09/02/2019
|Court Case
|201906200
|Charge
|Awdw Other Weapon (M),
|Description
|Smith, Ebony Shantell (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Other Weapon (M), at 1407 Fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/2/2019 21:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Ricketts, T
|Name
|Gurley, Reyna
|Arrest Date
|09-02-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gurley, Reyna (W /F/31) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 1109 N Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/2/2019 3:35:54 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G
|Name
|Morrow, Anthony Andrew
|Arrest Date
|09-02-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Morrow, Anthony Andrew (B /M/32) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 1109 N Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/2/2019 3:46:59 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G
|Name
|Maxwell, Ethan Taylor
|Arrest Date
|09-02-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Maxwell, Ethan Taylor (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 4712 Pageland Hwy/u Turn E Griffin Cemetery R, Monroe, NC, on 9/2/2019 4:42:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Carmen, Antonio
|Arrest Date
|09/02/2019
|Court Case
|201906175
|Charge
|Consume Alcohol < 21 (M),
|Description
|Carmen, Antonio (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Consume Alcohol < 21 (M), at 304 Hough St, Monroe, NC, on 9/2/2019 00:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D
|Name
|Lombardo, Eathan Garrett
|Arrest Date
|09-02-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lombardo, Eathan Garrett (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of No Mirrors On Vehicle, at Nc 205/thomas Helms Rd, Marshville, on 9/2/2019 5:29:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C