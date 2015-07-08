Below are the Union County arrests for 09-02-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Smith, Ebony Shantell
Arrest Date 09/02/2019
Court Case 201906200
Charge Awdw Other Weapon (M),
Description Smith, Ebony Shantell (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Other Weapon (M), at 1407 Fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/2/2019 21:35.
Arresting Officer Ricketts, T

Name Gurley, Reyna
Arrest Date 09-02-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Gurley, Reyna (W /F/31) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 1109 N Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/2/2019 3:35:54 PM.
Arresting Officer Mayer, G

Name Morrow, Anthony Andrew
Arrest Date 09-02-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Morrow, Anthony Andrew (B /M/32) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 1109 N Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/2/2019 3:46:59 PM.
Arresting Officer Mayer, G

Name Maxwell, Ethan Taylor
Arrest Date 09-02-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Maxwell, Ethan Taylor (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 4712 Pageland Hwy/u Turn E Griffin Cemetery R, Monroe, NC, on 9/2/2019 4:42:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Carmen, Antonio
Arrest Date 09/02/2019
Court Case 201906175
Charge Consume Alcohol < 21 (M),
Description Carmen, Antonio (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Consume Alcohol < 21 (M), at 304 Hough St, Monroe, NC, on 9/2/2019 00:01.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D

Name Lombardo, Eathan Garrett
Arrest Date 09-02-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Lombardo, Eathan Garrett (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of No Mirrors On Vehicle, at Nc 205/thomas Helms Rd, Marshville, on 9/2/2019 5:29:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C