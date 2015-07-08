Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-04-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name STAFFORD, JAMIL R
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/20/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-04 03:25:00
Court Case 5902019233792
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name STEELE, LAKISSHA SHANTA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/6/1982
Height 5.7
Weight 207
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-04 10:00:00
Court Case 5902019233659
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name GAUVIN, RICKY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/4/1970
Height 6.0
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-04 12:45:00
Court Case 5902019233465
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MITCHELL, EMMETT HERMAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/1/1979
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-04 17:12:00
Court Case 5902019233737
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HUDDLESTON, TANIQUN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/14/1992
Height 5.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-04 03:24:00
Court Case 5902018240903
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name TRAYLOR, MATTHEW ANTON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/11/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-04 09:53:00
Court Case 5902019014038
Charge Description MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 5000.00