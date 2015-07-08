Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-05-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JEFFERIES, KENNETH DEWAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/27/1966
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-05 07:27:00
|Court Case
|5902019201661
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|BROOKS, QUINCEY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/20/1993
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-05 10:44:00
|Court Case
|5902019234064
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, ROBIN DENEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/7/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-05 14:02:00
|Court Case
|5902019234102
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HOWARD, ROOSEVELT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/17/1967
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-05 14:43:00
|Court Case
|5902019232916
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BROWN, AZZRIA LACHELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/8/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-05 07:18:00
|Court Case
|5902019233957
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WHITE, GENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/17/1973
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-05 10:32:00
|Court Case
|5902019234062
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|200.00