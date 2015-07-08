Below are the Union County arrests for 09-05-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Knarich, Angelique Michelle
Arrest Date 09/05/2019
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Knarich, Angelique Michelle (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3002 Old Camden Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/5/2019 00:51.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, A M

Name Plyler, Samuel Keith
Arrest Date 09-05-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Plyler, Samuel Keith (W /M/35) VICTIM of Larceny From Person (C), at 1155 George Taylor Rd, Monroe, NC, between 12:23, 9/5/2019 and 13:23, 9/5/2019. Reported: 13:23, 9/5/2019.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Avalos, Jayden
Arrest Date 09/05/2019
Court Case 201907202
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Avalos, Jayden (B /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 100 S Forest Hills School Rd, Marshville, NC, on 9/5/2019 08:49.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R

Name Griffin, Candice Ann L
Arrest Date 09-05-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Griffin, Candice Ann L (W /F/37) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 2409 Castleberry Ct, Monroe, NC, between 10:00, 9/2/2019 and 13:49, 9/5/2019. Reported: 13:49, 9/5/2019.
Arresting Officer Malone, M R

Name Cochran, Billy Roger
Arrest Date 09/05/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Probation Violation Out Of County (F),
Description Cochran, Billy Roger (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Probation Violation Out Of County (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/5/2019 15:05.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Padron, Lazaro A
Arrest Date 09/05/2019
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order, M (M),
Description Padron, Lazaro A (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/5/2019 15:05.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K