Description

Cochran, Billy Roger (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Probation Violation Out Of County (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/5/2019 15:05.