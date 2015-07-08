Below are the Union County arrests for 09-05-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Knarich, Angelique Michelle
|Arrest Date
|09/05/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Knarich, Angelique Michelle (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3002 Old Camden Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/5/2019 00:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, A M
|Name
|Plyler, Samuel Keith
|Arrest Date
|09-05-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Plyler, Samuel Keith (W /M/35) VICTIM of Larceny From Person (C), at 1155 George Taylor Rd, Monroe, NC, between 12:23, 9/5/2019 and 13:23, 9/5/2019. Reported: 13:23, 9/5/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Avalos, Jayden
|Arrest Date
|09/05/2019
|Court Case
|201907202
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Avalos, Jayden (B /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 100 S Forest Hills School Rd, Marshville, NC, on 9/5/2019 08:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Griffin, Candice Ann L
|Arrest Date
|09-05-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Griffin, Candice Ann L (W /F/37) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 2409 Castleberry Ct, Monroe, NC, between 10:00, 9/2/2019 and 13:49, 9/5/2019. Reported: 13:49, 9/5/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, M R
|Name
|Cochran, Billy Roger
|Arrest Date
|09/05/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Probation Violation Out Of County (F),
|Description
|Cochran, Billy Roger (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Probation Violation Out Of County (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/5/2019 15:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Padron, Lazaro A
|Arrest Date
|09/05/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order, M (M),
|Description
|Padron, Lazaro A (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/5/2019 15:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K