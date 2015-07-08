Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-06-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CARTER, CORY DION
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/27/1993
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-06 03:54:00
|Court Case
|5902019234211
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MOCTEZUMA, IRVIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/9/2003
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-06 11:07:00
|Court Case
|5902019234263
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROSEBORO, TANISHA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/13/1990
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-06 14:25:00
|Court Case
|3502019058239
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, AARON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/13/1998
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-06 17:53:00
|Court Case
|5902019008803
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CROXTON, RONDELL NEAL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/22/1962
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-06 03:44:00
|Court Case
|3302018736468
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|SOLE, MICHELLE ELLISON
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|4/11/1975
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-06 12:33:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount