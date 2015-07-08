Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-07-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MCCARTER, DORIAN TYLER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/4/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-07 03:20:00
Court Case 5902019234366
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name YOUNG, BARRY GERARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/7/1968
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-07 14:59:00
Court Case 5902019234393
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BELL, GARY TYRONE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/8/1978
Height 5.10
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-07 08:45:00
Court Case 5902019208357
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name BARRINGER, WALTER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/24/1983
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-07 14:58:00
Court Case 5902019234397
Charge Description DRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GRAHAM, MICHAEL DONNELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/15/1977
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-07 09:16:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name MCCLURE, JOEY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/17/1981
Height 5.8
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-07 16:55:00
Court Case 5902019234400
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 75000.00