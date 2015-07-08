Below are the Union County arrests for 09-08-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hinson, Cameron Tyler
|Arrest Date
|09/08/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Hinson, Cameron Tyler (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 7002 Oakland Ave, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/8/2019 04:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Sailer, J L
|Name
|Rhodes, Kevin Jones
|Arrest Date
|09/08/2019
|Court Case
|201906098
|Charge
|1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) Fail To Stop-Flashing Red Light (M), 5) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), And 6) No Liability Insurance (M),
|Description
|Rhodes, Kevin Jones (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) Fail To Stop-flashing Red Light (M), 5) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 6) No Liability Insurance (M), at 322 E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 9/8/2019 05:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Ricketts, T
|Name
|Moore, Sherika Shquay
|Arrest Date
|09/08/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Moore, Sherika Shquay (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/8/2019 11:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Price, Lisa Rochelle
|Arrest Date
|09/08/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Involuntary Manslaughter (F), 2) Sell/Deliver Sch I Cs (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (Poss Her, Poss Meth, Pdp) (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (Fel Poss Sch Ii Cs, Pdp) (F), And 5) Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (Simple Poss Sch Iv, Pdp) (F),
|Description
|Price, Lisa Rochelle (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Involuntary Manslaughter (F), 2) Sell/deliver Sch I Cs (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (poss Her, Poss Meth, Pdp) (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (fel Poss Sch Ii Cs, Pdp) (F), and 5) Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (simple Poss Sch Iv, Pdp) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/8/2019 13:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Teasley, Stephanie Horne
|Arrest Date
|09/08/2019
|Court Case
|201906357
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Teasley, Stephanie Horne (B /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2115 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/8/2019 13:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Estep, Aasin Kimani
|Arrest Date
|09/08/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F),
|Description
|Estep, Aasin Kimani (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), at 703 N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/8/2019 14:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T