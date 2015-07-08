Below are the Union County arrests for 09-08-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hinson, Cameron Tyler
Arrest Date 09/08/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Hinson, Cameron Tyler (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 7002 Oakland Ave, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/8/2019 04:54.
Arresting Officer Sailer, J L

Name Rhodes, Kevin Jones
Arrest Date 09/08/2019
Court Case 201906098
Charge 1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) Fail To Stop-Flashing Red Light (M), 5) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), And 6) No Liability Insurance (M),
Description Rhodes, Kevin Jones (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) Fail To Stop-flashing Red Light (M), 5) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 6) No Liability Insurance (M), at 322 E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 9/8/2019 05:38.
Arresting Officer Ricketts, T

Name Moore, Sherika Shquay
Arrest Date 09/08/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Moore, Sherika Shquay (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/8/2019 11:17.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Price, Lisa Rochelle
Arrest Date 09/08/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Involuntary Manslaughter (F), 2) Sell/Deliver Sch I Cs (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (Poss Her, Poss Meth, Pdp) (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (Fel Poss Sch Ii Cs, Pdp) (F), And 5) Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (Simple Poss Sch Iv, Pdp) (F),
Description Price, Lisa Rochelle (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Involuntary Manslaughter (F), 2) Sell/deliver Sch I Cs (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (poss Her, Poss Meth, Pdp) (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (fel Poss Sch Ii Cs, Pdp) (F), and 5) Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (simple Poss Sch Iv, Pdp) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/8/2019 13:42.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Teasley, Stephanie Horne
Arrest Date 09/08/2019
Court Case 201906357
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Teasley, Stephanie Horne (B /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2115 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/8/2019 13:48.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Estep, Aasin Kimani
Arrest Date 09/08/2019
Court Case
Charge Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F),
Description Estep, Aasin Kimani (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), at 703 N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/8/2019 14:05.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T