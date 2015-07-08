Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-09-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ALEXANDER, NOEL LEVI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/2/1995
Height 5.9
Weight 163
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-09 01:46:00
Court Case 5902019234545
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name BANSBACH, DAVID ALLEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/18/1976
Height 5.11
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-09 10:30:00
Court Case 5902019234540
Charge Description MALICIOUS USE EXPLOSV DAMG PRP
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MOBLEY, JOSEPH SCOTT
Arrest Type
DOB 12/12/1968
Height 5.6
Weight 172
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-09 12:55:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name COUSINS, CLETUS CORDERO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/20/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-09 16:24:00
Court Case 5902019234590
Charge Description CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CALEBRO, MARLENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/21/1957
Height 5.2
Weight 133
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-09 01:22:00
Court Case 5902019234544
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BERKLEY, JONATHAN
Arrest Type
DOB 5/26/1997
Height 6.1
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-09 11:28:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount