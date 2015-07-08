Below are the Union County arrests for 09-09-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Plyler-hinson, Taylor Destiny
|Arrest Date
|09/09/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Plyler-hinson, Taylor Destiny (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 152 N Knight Rd, Jefferson, SC, on 9/9/2019 21:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Haywood, C R
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
|Arrest Date
|09-09-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], on 16:45, 9/6/2019. Reported: 15:41, 9/9/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Elkins, D G
|Name
|Teal, Hannah Michelle
|Arrest Date
|09/09/2019
|Court Case
|201906402
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Teal, Hannah Michelle (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1100 Woodland Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/9/2019 23:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Freeman, Wesley C
|Arrest Date
|09-09-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Freeman, Wesley C (W /M/35) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 308 W Crowell St/n Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/9/2019 1:15:14 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Nelms, Patrick Michae
|Arrest Date
|09-09-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Nelms, Patrick Michae (W /M/28) Cited on Charge of Follow Too Closely, at 4099 Old Charlotte Hwy/airport Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/9/2019 4:10:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W
|Name
|Nelms, Patrick Michae
|Arrest Date
|09-09-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Nelms, Patrick Michae (W /M/28) Cited on Charge of Expired Operators License, at 4099 Old Charlotte Hwy/airport Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/9/2019 4:12:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W