Below are the Union County arrests for 09-10-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Williams, Barry Mack
|Arrest Date
|09/10/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (F),
|Description
|Williams, Barry Mack (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2019 10:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Marsh, Antione Jamar
|Arrest Date
|09/10/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Marsh, Antione Jamar (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 600 Mcintyre St, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2019 16:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B
|Name
|Kirkland, Eugene
|Arrest Date
|09/10/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M) And 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Kirkland, Eugene (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M) and 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2019 11:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Everette, M S
|Name
|Miller, Brittany Leann
|Arrest Date
|09/10/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd (Rdo) (M) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Miller, Brittany Leann (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd (rdo) (M) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2019 16:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Lheureux, S M
|Name
|Massey, Ankwonn Montel
|Arrest Date
|09/10/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (F),
|Description
|Massey, Ankwonn Montel (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2019 11:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Clark, Kim Gwendolyn
|Arrest Date
|09/10/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd (Shop Liifting) (M),
|Description
|Clark, Kim Gwendolyn (B /F/60) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd (shop Liifting) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2019 16:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Lheureux, S M