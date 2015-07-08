Below are the Union County arrests for 09-10-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Williams, Barry Mack
Arrest Date 09/10/2019
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (F),
Description Williams, Barry Mack (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2019 10:50.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Marsh, Antione Jamar
Arrest Date 09/10/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
Description Marsh, Antione Jamar (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 600 Mcintyre St, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2019 16:41.
Arresting Officer Hunter, B

Name Kirkland, Eugene
Arrest Date 09/10/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M) And 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Kirkland, Eugene (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M) and 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2019 11:13.
Arresting Officer Everette, M S

Name Miller, Brittany Leann
Arrest Date 09/10/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd (Rdo) (M) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Miller, Brittany Leann (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd (rdo) (M) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2019 16:45.
Arresting Officer Lheureux, S M

Name Massey, Ankwonn Montel
Arrest Date 09/10/2019
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (F),
Description Massey, Ankwonn Montel (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2019 11:15.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Clark, Kim Gwendolyn
Arrest Date 09/10/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd (Shop Liifting) (M),
Description Clark, Kim Gwendolyn (B /F/60) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd (shop Liifting) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2019 16:45.
Arresting Officer Lheureux, S M