Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-12-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MALDONADO, MONICA YAZMIN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/28/1993
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-12 02:03:00
|Court Case
|5902019235021
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DANIELS, ANDRE D
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/6/1979
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-12 10:42:00
|Court Case
|5902019011524
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HOLMES, JAMAR RANDELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/15/1985
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-12 12:50:00
|Court Case
|5902019235102
|Charge Description
|CITY/TOWN VIOLATION (M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|TAYLOR, CORNEALIUS TYRONE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/30/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-12 11:10:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROARY, CEDRIC DAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/15/2002
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-12 03:56:00
|Court Case
|5902019229203
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HARDEN, BRIAN SCOTT
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/10/1980
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-12 12:19:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount