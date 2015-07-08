Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-12-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MALDONADO, MONICA YAZMIN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/28/1993
Height 5.0
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-12 02:03:00
Court Case 5902019235021
Charge Description HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DANIELS, ANDRE D
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/6/1979
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-12 10:42:00
Court Case 5902019011524
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount

Name HOLMES, JAMAR RANDELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/15/1985
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-12 12:50:00
Court Case 5902019235102
Charge Description CITY/TOWN VIOLATION (M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name TAYLOR, CORNEALIUS TYRONE
Arrest Type
DOB 3/30/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-12 11:10:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ROARY, CEDRIC DAQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/15/2002
Height 6.2
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-12 03:56:00
Court Case 5902019229203
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HARDEN, BRIAN SCOTT
Arrest Type
DOB 5/10/1980
Height 6.0
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-12 12:19:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount