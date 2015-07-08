Below are the Union County arrests for 09-13-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Helms, Vann Buren
Arrest Date 09/13/2019
Court Case
Charge Possess Heroin Fel (F),
Description Helms, Vann Buren (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Possess Heroin Fel (F), at 2624 Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 9/13/2019 08:59.
Arresting Officer Payne, C A

Name Brooks, Zachary
Arrest Date 09/13/2019
Court Case 201906527
Charge 1) True Bill Of Indictment (Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon) (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment (Motor Vehicle Theft) (F), And 3) True Bill Of Indictment (Consp Robbery Dangerous Weapon) ( ),
Description Brooks, Zachary (B /M/16) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment (robbery With A Dangerous Weapon) (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment (motor Vehicle Theft) (F), and 3) True Bill Of Indictment (consp Robbery Dangerous Weapon) ( ), at 1501 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/13/2019 21:38.
Arresting Officer Aycoth, J K

Name Crow, Rebecca Michelle
Arrest Date 09/13/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Crow, Rebecca Michelle (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2624 Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 9/13/2019 09:03.
Arresting Officer Payne, C A

Name Korhan, Mehmet Salih
Arrest Date 09-13-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Korhan, Mehmet Salih (O /M/27) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at 402 N Indian Trail Rd/shady Bluff, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/13/2019 12:41:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Hailey, Aaron Lewis
Arrest Date 09/13/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Hailey, Aaron Lewis (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/13/2019 09:21.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Barradas, Andres Lopez
Arrest Date 09-13-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Barradas, Andres Lopez (H /M/37) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 699 Morgan Mill Rd/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/13/2019 6:14:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, A M