Description

Brooks, Zachary (B /M/16) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment (robbery With A Dangerous Weapon) (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment (motor Vehicle Theft) (F), and 3) True Bill Of Indictment (consp Robbery Dangerous Weapon) ( ), at 1501 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/13/2019 21:38.