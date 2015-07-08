Below are the Union County arrests for 09-13-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Helms, Vann Buren
|Arrest Date
|09/13/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Heroin Fel (F),
|Description
|Helms, Vann Buren (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Possess Heroin Fel (F), at 2624 Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 9/13/2019 08:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, C A
|Name
|Brooks, Zachary
|Arrest Date
|09/13/2019
|Court Case
|201906527
|Charge
|1) True Bill Of Indictment (Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon) (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment (Motor Vehicle Theft) (F), And 3) True Bill Of Indictment (Consp Robbery Dangerous Weapon) ( ),
|Description
|Brooks, Zachary (B /M/16) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment (robbery With A Dangerous Weapon) (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment (motor Vehicle Theft) (F), and 3) True Bill Of Indictment (consp Robbery Dangerous Weapon) ( ), at 1501 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/13/2019 21:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Aycoth, J K
|Name
|Crow, Rebecca Michelle
|Arrest Date
|09/13/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Crow, Rebecca Michelle (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2624 Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 9/13/2019 09:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, C A
|Name
|Korhan, Mehmet Salih
|Arrest Date
|09-13-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Korhan, Mehmet Salih (O /M/27) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at 402 N Indian Trail Rd/shady Bluff, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/13/2019 12:41:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Hailey, Aaron Lewis
|Arrest Date
|09/13/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Hailey, Aaron Lewis (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/13/2019 09:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Barradas, Andres Lopez
|Arrest Date
|09-13-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Barradas, Andres Lopez (H /M/37) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 699 Morgan Mill Rd/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/13/2019 6:14:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, A M