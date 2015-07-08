Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-14-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DAVIS, KENNETH EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/13/1987
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-14 01:28:00
|Court Case
|5902019234322
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WOLFE, TARIANA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/7/1990
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-14 13:36:00
|Court Case
|5902019234688
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|HARPER, KEISHAUN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/3/1979
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-14 03:29:00
|Court Case
|5902019235338
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GARDNER, COTILLON DENISE
|Arrest Type
|Infraction
|DOB
|7/9/1976
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-14 13:56:00
|Court Case
|5402018704813
|Charge Description
|CHILD NOT IN REAR SEAT
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JARRETT, JOSHUA LUKE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/26/1990
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-14 00:44:00
|Court Case
|5902019235353
|Charge Description
|CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|BAUER, LARA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/27/1987
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-14 14:54:00
|Court Case
|5902019235384
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|7500.00