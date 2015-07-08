Below are the Union County arrests for 09-14-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rojas, Javier Enrique
|Arrest Date
|09-14-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rojas, Javier Enrique (H /M/48) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at Us 74/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, on 9/14/2019 11:35:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Thompson, Darren Jarrell
|Arrest Date
|09/14/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Thompson, Darren Jarrell (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 8217 Pence Rd Apt A, Charlotte, NC, on 9/14/2019 10:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Mcnicholas, Adam Joseph
|Arrest Date
|09-14-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mcnicholas, Adam Joseph (W /M/25) Cited on Charge of Speeding (201907534), at 1999 S Potter Rd/oakhurst Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/14/2019 6:22:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Lawson, Meaco Allen
|Arrest Date
|09/14/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Lawson, Meaco Allen (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3114 E Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 9/14/2019 10:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Mcnicholas, Adam Joseph
|Arrest Date
|09-14-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mcnicholas, Adam Joseph (W /M/25) Cited on Charge of Reckless Driving To Endanger (201907534), at 1999 S Potter Rd/oakhurst Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/14/2019 6:24:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Moreno, Michael Manuel
|Arrest Date
|09/14/2019
|Court Case
|201906538
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Moreno, Michael Manuel (U /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 605 West Park Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/14/2019 10:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A