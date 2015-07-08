Below are the Union County arrests for 09-14-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Rojas, Javier Enrique
Arrest Date 09-14-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Rojas, Javier Enrique (H /M/48) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at Us 74/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, on 9/14/2019 11:35:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Thompson, Darren Jarrell
Arrest Date 09/14/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Thompson, Darren Jarrell (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 8217 Pence Rd Apt A, Charlotte, NC, on 9/14/2019 10:26.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Mcnicholas, Adam Joseph
Arrest Date 09-14-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Mcnicholas, Adam Joseph (W /M/25) Cited on Charge of Speeding (201907534), at 1999 S Potter Rd/oakhurst Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/14/2019 6:22:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Lawson, Meaco Allen
Arrest Date 09/14/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Lawson, Meaco Allen (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3114 E Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 9/14/2019 10:29.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Mcnicholas, Adam Joseph
Arrest Date 09-14-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Mcnicholas, Adam Joseph (W /M/25) Cited on Charge of Reckless Driving To Endanger (201907534), at 1999 S Potter Rd/oakhurst Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/14/2019 6:24:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Moreno, Michael Manuel
Arrest Date 09/14/2019
Court Case 201906538
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Moreno, Michael Manuel (U /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 605 West Park Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/14/2019 10:31.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A