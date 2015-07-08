Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-15-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BOSTIC, DARREN MAURICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/10/1986
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-15 04:18:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name LEWIS, LOGAN MACK
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/2/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-15 17:36:00
Court Case 4002019704230
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CANTOR-GOCHEZ, JUAN CARLOS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/29/1990
Height 5.4
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-15 03:00:00
Court Case 5902019235448
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name CHISHOLM, ANDRE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/10/1986
Height 5.8
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-15 04:04:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name GUZMAN, ANGELO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/28/1991
Height 6.6
Weight 268
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-15 03:09:00
Court Case 5902019235449
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name LEE, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/25/1978
Height 6.4
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-15 03:08:00
Court Case 5902019235444
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00