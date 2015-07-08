Below are the Union County arrests for 09-15-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jefferson, Brian Wayne
|Arrest Date
|09/15/2019
|Court Case
|201907544
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Jefferson, Brian Wayne (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1908 Austin Chainey, Wingate, NC, on 9/15/2019 11:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A
|Name
|Robinette, Roger Lee
|Arrest Date
|09/15/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Cruelty To Animals (M),
|Description
|Robinette, Roger Lee (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Cruelty To Animals (M), at 4900 Greenloch Ct, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2019 12:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Keziah, Dewey Clifton J
|Arrest Date
|09/15/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Keziah, Dewey Clifton J (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3908 Austin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2019 14:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Allen, Cecile Denise
|Arrest Date
|09/15/2019
|Court Case
|201906569
|Charge
|Carrying Concealed Gun, M (F),
|Description
|Allen, Cecile Denise (B /F/61) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun, M (F), at 2701 Bobwhite Cir, Wingate, NC, on 9/15/2019 15:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Allen, Cecile Denise
|Arrest Date
|09/15/2019
|Court Case
|201906569
|Charge
|1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) And 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Allen, Cecile Denise (B /F/61) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) and 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 2701 Bobwhite Cir, Wingate, NC, on 9/15/2019 15:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Butler, Thomas Christopher
|Arrest Date
|09/15/2019
|Court Case
|201906515
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Butler, Thomas Christopher (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1993 Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2019 18:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J