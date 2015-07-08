Below are the Union County arrests for 09-15-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Jefferson, Brian Wayne
Arrest Date 09/15/2019
Court Case 201907544
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Jefferson, Brian Wayne (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1908 Austin Chainey, Wingate, NC, on 9/15/2019 11:45.
Arresting Officer Montgomery, M A

Name Robinette, Roger Lee
Arrest Date 09/15/2019
Court Case
Charge Cruelty To Animals (M),
Description Robinette, Roger Lee (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Cruelty To Animals (M), at 4900 Greenloch Ct, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2019 12:29.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Keziah, Dewey Clifton J
Arrest Date 09/15/2019
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Keziah, Dewey Clifton J (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3908 Austin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2019 14:17.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Allen, Cecile Denise
Arrest Date 09/15/2019
Court Case 201906569
Charge 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) And 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Allen, Cecile Denise (B /F/61) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) and 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 2701 Bobwhite Cir, Wingate, NC, on 9/15/2019 15:29.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Butler, Thomas Christopher
Arrest Date 09/15/2019
Court Case 201906515
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Butler, Thomas Christopher (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1993 Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2019 18:07.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J