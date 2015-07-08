Below are the Union County arrests for 09-16-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Robinson, Lionel Vernard
|Arrest Date
|09/16/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Lionel Vernard (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at Cumberland County Jail, Fayetteville, NC, on 9/16/2019 15:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Blackwell, Nadia Brooke
|Arrest Date
|09/16/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Quick Dip (M),
|Description
|Blackwell, Nadia Brooke (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Quick Dip (M), at 2630 Nelda Drive, Monroe, NC, on 9/16/2019 15:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Carella, Ronnie Lee
|Arrest Date
|09/16/2019
|Court Case
|201900752
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M) And 2) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F),
|Description
|Carella, Ronnie Lee (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M) and 2) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), at 4540 Potter Rd, Stallings, NC, on 9/16/2019 15:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Strohmeyer, L
|Name
|Vaughan, Travis Wesley
|Arrest Date
|09/16/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Vaughan, Travis Wesley (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/16/2019 15:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Bowser, Devonte Lamont
|Arrest Date
|09/16/2019
|Court Case
|201907573
|Charge
|Disorderly Conduct In Public Building (M),
|Description
|Bowser, Devonte Lamont (B /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct In Public Building (M), at 1111 Drummond Ln, Stallings, NC, on 9/16/2019 16:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Straining, D S
|Name
|Buchanan, Markus Andre
|Arrest Date
|09/16/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F), 2) Sex Offender – Fail To Complete Verifcation Letter (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Buchanan, Markus Andre (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F), 2) Sex Offender – Fail To Complete Verifcation Letter (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/16/2019 16:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Medlin, D D