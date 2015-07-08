Below are the Union County arrests for 09-16-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Robinson, Lionel Vernard
Arrest Date 09/16/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Robinson, Lionel Vernard (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at Cumberland County Jail, Fayetteville, NC, on 9/16/2019 15:14.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Blackwell, Nadia Brooke
Arrest Date 09/16/2019
Court Case
Charge Quick Dip (M),
Description Blackwell, Nadia Brooke (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Quick Dip (M), at 2630 Nelda Drive, Monroe, NC, on 9/16/2019 15:20.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Carella, Ronnie Lee
Arrest Date 09/16/2019
Court Case 201900752
Charge 1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M) And 2) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F),
Description Carella, Ronnie Lee (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M) and 2) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), at 4540 Potter Rd, Stallings, NC, on 9/16/2019 15:45.
Arresting Officer Strohmeyer, L

Name Vaughan, Travis Wesley
Arrest Date 09/16/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Vaughan, Travis Wesley (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/16/2019 15:58.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Bowser, Devonte Lamont
Arrest Date 09/16/2019
Court Case 201907573
Charge Disorderly Conduct In Public Building (M),
Description Bowser, Devonte Lamont (B /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct In Public Building (M), at 1111 Drummond Ln, Stallings, NC, on 9/16/2019 16:01.
Arresting Officer Straining, D S

Name Buchanan, Markus Andre
Arrest Date 09/16/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F), 2) Sex Offender – Fail To Complete Verifcation Letter (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
Description Buchanan, Markus Andre (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F), 2) Sex Offender – Fail To Complete Verifcation Letter (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/16/2019 16:07.
Arresting Officer Medlin, D D