|Name
|Devoe, Tristan Timothy
|Arrest Date
|09/17/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F),
|Description
|Devoe, Tristan Timothy (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F), at Anson Correctional, Anson, NC, on 9/17/2019 16:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Tarlton, Linda Irene
|Arrest Date
|09-17-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Tarlton, Linda Irene (W /F/50) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 1013 Keith Dr, Monroe, NC, between 16:30, 9/16/2019 and 10:08, 9/17/2019. Reported: 10:08, 9/17/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Morris, D W
|Name
|Nelson, Muhammad Louis Thomas
|Arrest Date
|09/17/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Nelson, Muhammad Louis Thomas (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/17/2019 17:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Jordan, M B
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|09-17-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /M/4 ) VICTIM of Assault On Child Under 12 (C), at [Address], between 08:00, 9/13/2019 and 10:00, 9/17/2019. Reported: 10:16, 9/17/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Caldwell, R M
|Name
|Pressley, David Timothy
|Arrest Date
|09/17/2019
|Court Case
|201900910
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Open Container (M), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Pressley, David Timothy (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Open Container (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1599 Sharon Dr/arbor Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/17/2019 18:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, P
|Name
|Cvs VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|09-17-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Cvs VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 625 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10:45, 9/17/2019. Reported: 10:45, 9/17/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Wallace, D L