Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-18-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WATTS, CAMERON CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/16/1999
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-18 09:06:00
|Court Case
|4602019051438
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MCKINNEY, TIMOTHY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/15/1968
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-18 11:35:00
|Court Case
|5902019235317
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|NORRIS, RHONDA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/21/1977
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-18 14:40:00
|Court Case
|5902019235505
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BROWN, HARRY
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|3/17/1993
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-18 10:46:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ARNOLD, VANNOSTRAND
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/23/1993
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|188
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-18 15:15:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SMART, THEODORE HOWARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/6/1972
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-18 15:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017235905
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00