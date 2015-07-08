Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-19-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|VERMA, CHRISTINA SUE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/29/1982
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|153
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-19 00:18:00
|Court Case
|5902019235964
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MCNAIR, MARLON DEONUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/21/1968
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-19 07:15:00
|Court Case
|5902019236024
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|WILSON, TRAVIS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/21/1987
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|90
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-19 12:43:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GOODE, ERVIN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/29/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|189
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-19 15:45:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DICKEY, MICHAEL ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/15/1983
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-19 02:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019235996
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILLIAMS, MASON TYLER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/25/1999
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-19 09:29:00
|Court Case
|8902019050963
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|4000.00