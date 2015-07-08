Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-19-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name VERMA, CHRISTINA SUE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/29/1982
Height 5.4
Weight 153
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-19 00:18:00
Court Case 5902019235964
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MCNAIR, MARLON DEONUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/21/1968
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-19 07:15:00
Court Case 5902019236024
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name WILSON, TRAVIS
Arrest Type
DOB 4/21/1987
Height 5.2
Weight 90
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-19 12:43:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GOODE, ERVIN
Arrest Type
DOB 7/29/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 189
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-19 15:45:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DICKEY, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/15/1983
Height 6.0
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-19 02:00:00
Court Case 5902019235996
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMS, MASON TYLER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/25/1999
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-19 09:29:00
Court Case 8902019050963
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 4000.00