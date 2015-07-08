Below are the Union County arrests for 09-19-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Felix, Damian Harold
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Felix, Damian Harold (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/19/2019 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Allen, Prentice Ignatious
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Allen, Prentice Ignatious (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 6799 S Rocky River Rd/trinity Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/19/2019 00:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Obrien, Chloe Junelle
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2019
|Court Case
|201906693
|Charge
|1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Obrien, Chloe Junelle (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1600 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/19/2019 20:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T
|Name
|Tarlton, Jody Allen
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Motor Vehicle Theft (F) And 2) Writ (Sell/Deliver Sch I, Simple Poss Sch Vi, Pwisd Sch I) (F),
|Description
|Tarlton, Jody Allen (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Motor Vehicle Theft (F) and 2) Writ (sell/deliver Sch I, Simple Poss Sch Vi, Pwisd Sch I) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/19/2019 08:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Streater, A T
|Name
|Scott, Richard Brandon
|Arrest Date
|09-19-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Scott, Richard Brandon (W /M/41) Cited on Charge of Passing In No Passing Zone, at Unionville Indian Trl Rd/rocky River Rd, Monroe, on 9/19/2019 12:58:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Knotts, Effie Polk
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2019
|Court Case
|201906672
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Show Cause) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(No Operators License, No Ins On Ve (M),
|Description
|Knotts, Effie Polk (B /F/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(show Cause) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(no Operators License, No Ins On Ve (M), at 1808 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 9/19/2019 08:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, S