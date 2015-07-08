Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-20-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BROWN, JASMINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/31/2001
Height 5.1
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-20 02:00:00
Court Case 5902018021476
Charge Description UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name SAWYER, BRITTANY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/22/1989
Height 4.10
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-20 10:20:00
Court Case 5902019235892
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name CAMOLINOS, AMY CHRISTINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/16/1987
Height 5.2
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-20 15:00:00
Court Case 5902019236260
Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (F)
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name BYRD, DARRYL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/11/1966
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-20 03:49:00
Court Case 5902019236203
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GILLIAM, JAMES ALLEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/25/1962
Height 6.2
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-20 11:15:00
Court Case 5902019234217
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name REED, JAMAR WESLEY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/13/1979
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-20 01:15:00
Court Case 5902019236195
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00