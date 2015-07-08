Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-20-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BROWN, JASMINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/31/2001
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-20 02:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018021476
|Charge Description
|UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|SAWYER, BRITTANY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/22/1989
|Height
|4.10
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-20 10:20:00
|Court Case
|5902019235892
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|CAMOLINOS, AMY CHRISTINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/16/1987
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-20 15:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019236260
|Charge Description
|POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (F)
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|BYRD, DARRYL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/11/1966
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-20 03:49:00
|Court Case
|5902019236203
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GILLIAM, JAMES ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/25/1962
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-20 11:15:00
|Court Case
|5902019234217
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|REED, JAMAR WESLEY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/13/1979
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-20 01:15:00
|Court Case
|5902019236195
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00