Below are the Union County arrests for 09-20-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Russell, Jared Nicholas
|Arrest Date
|09/20/2019
|Court Case
|201907278
|Charge
|1) Rape Of Child – 1St Deg (F), 2) Statutory Sex Offense – 1St Deg (F), 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), And 4) Disseminating Obscene Material To Minor Under 13 (F),
|Description
|Russell, Jared Nicholas (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Rape Of Child – 1st Deg (F), 2) Statutory Sex Offense – 1st Deg (F), 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), and 4) Disseminating Obscene Material To Minor Under 13 (F), at 5811 Creft Cir, Lake Park, NC, on 9/20/2019 14:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Jenkins, Tommy Lee
|Arrest Date
|09/20/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Jenkins, Tommy Lee (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/20/2019 16:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Jordan, Joshua Heath
|Arrest Date
|09/20/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Firearm (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 4) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 5) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 6) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 7) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 8) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Jordan, Joshua Heath (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-firearm (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 4) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 5) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 6) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 7) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 8) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 2012 Haigler Baucom Rd, Unionville, NC, on 9/20/2019 16:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Horne, Krystyna Starr
|Arrest Date
|09/20/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Dwlr), M (M),
|Description
|Horne, Krystyna Starr (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (dwlr), M (M), at 7109 Howey Bottoms Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/20/2019 00:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Dees, E C
|Name
|Deeter, Kristen Joann
|Arrest Date
|09/20/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Poss Pseudo/Prior Meth Conv (F) And 2) Poss Pseudo/Proor Meth Conv (F),
|Description
|Deeter, Kristen Joann (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Pseudo/prior Meth Conv (F) and 2) Poss Pseudo/proor Meth Conv (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/20/2019 17:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Mcdonald, Nicholas Jackson
|Arrest Date
|09/20/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Dwlr Not Impaired, Fic Tag/Reg Card (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Operate Veh No Ins) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Speeding, No Oper License) (M),
|Description
|Mcdonald, Nicholas Jackson (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (dwlr Not Impaired, Fic Tag/reg Card (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (operate Veh No Ins) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (speeding, No Oper License) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/20/2019 02:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N