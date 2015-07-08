Below are the Union County arrests for 09-20-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Russell, Jared Nicholas
Arrest Date 09/20/2019
Court Case 201907278
Charge 1) Rape Of Child – 1St Deg (F), 2) Statutory Sex Offense – 1St Deg (F), 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), And 4) Disseminating Obscene Material To Minor Under 13 (F),
Description Russell, Jared Nicholas (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Rape Of Child – 1st Deg (F), 2) Statutory Sex Offense – 1st Deg (F), 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), and 4) Disseminating Obscene Material To Minor Under 13 (F), at 5811 Creft Cir, Lake Park, NC, on 9/20/2019 14:22.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Jenkins, Tommy Lee
Arrest Date 09/20/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Jenkins, Tommy Lee (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/20/2019 16:00.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Jordan, Joshua Heath
Arrest Date 09/20/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Firearm (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 4) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 5) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 6) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 7) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 8) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Jordan, Joshua Heath (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-firearm (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 4) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 5) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 6) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 7) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 8) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 2012 Haigler Baucom Rd, Unionville, NC, on 9/20/2019 16:29.
Arresting Officer Purser, B W

Name Horne, Krystyna Starr
Arrest Date 09/20/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Dwlr), M (M),
Description Horne, Krystyna Starr (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (dwlr), M (M), at 7109 Howey Bottoms Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/20/2019 00:38.
Arresting Officer Dees, E C

Name Deeter, Kristen Joann
Arrest Date 09/20/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Poss Pseudo/Prior Meth Conv (F) And 2) Poss Pseudo/Proor Meth Conv (F),
Description Deeter, Kristen Joann (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Pseudo/prior Meth Conv (F) and 2) Poss Pseudo/proor Meth Conv (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/20/2019 17:00.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Mcdonald, Nicholas Jackson
Arrest Date 09/20/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Dwlr Not Impaired, Fic Tag/Reg Card (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Operate Veh No Ins) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Speeding, No Oper License) (M),
Description Mcdonald, Nicholas Jackson (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (dwlr Not Impaired, Fic Tag/reg Card (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (operate Veh No Ins) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (speeding, No Oper License) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/20/2019 02:22.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N