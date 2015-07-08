Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-21-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GARCIA, GUSTAVO ARTURO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/25/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-21 05:08:00
Court Case 5902019236346
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name KIRKPATRICK, JACQULYNN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/18/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-21 18:07:00
Court Case 5902019006456
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name RUSS, ELIZABETH DANIELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/27/1985
Height 5.2
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-21 00:15:00
Court Case 5902019231774
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 250.00

Name COURTRIGHT, KARL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/5/1964
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-21 08:37:00
Court Case 5902019236354
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SLATER, JOHN PATRICK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/30/1999
Height 5.11
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-21 00:08:00
Court Case 5902019236323
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HOUSTON, DENISE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/22/1964
Height 5.4
Weight 126
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-21 08:30:00
Court Case 5902019230048
Charge Description FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
Bond Amount 500.00