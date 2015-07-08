Below are the Union County arrests for 09-21-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ham, Karry Junior
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2019
|Court Case
|201906744
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Ham, Karry Junior (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 1400 Blk Fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2019 16:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Rowan, C D
|Name
|Moore, Nelson Maurice
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2019
|Court Case
|201906742
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Moore, Nelson Maurice (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 307 E Hudson St, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2019 16:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Ricketts, T
|Name
|Martin, Antonio Demetrius
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2019
|Court Case
|201906749
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Assault), M (M),
|Description
|Martin, Antonio Demetrius (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simple Assault), M (M), at 160 Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2019 19:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Mcham, Jayontae Reshad
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2019
|Court Case
|201907733
|Charge
|1) Assault By Strangulation (F), 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 3) Assault On Female (M), 4) Injury To Real Property (M), 5) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), And 6) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Mcham, Jayontae Reshad (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Strangulation (F), 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 3) Assault On Female (M), 4) Injury To Real Property (M), 5) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), and 6) Probation Violation (M), at 6004 Pine Cone Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/21/2019 20:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Ham, Karry Junior
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (F),
|Description
|Ham, Karry Junior (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2019 21:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, K D
|Name
|De Jesus Gomez, Juan
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drink Beer Wine While Driving (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 4) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|De Jesus Gomez, Juan (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drink Beer Wine While Driving (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2019 21:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R