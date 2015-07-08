Description

Mcham, Jayontae Reshad (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Strangulation (F), 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 3) Assault On Female (M), 4) Injury To Real Property (M), 5) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), and 6) Probation Violation (M), at 6004 Pine Cone Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/21/2019 20:34.