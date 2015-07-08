Below are the Union County arrests for 09-21-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ham, Karry Junior
Arrest Date 09/21/2019
Court Case 201906744
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Ham, Karry Junior (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 1400 Blk Fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2019 16:14.
Arresting Officer Rowan, C D

Name Moore, Nelson Maurice
Arrest Date 09/21/2019
Court Case 201906742
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Moore, Nelson Maurice (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 307 E Hudson St, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2019 16:31.
Arresting Officer Ricketts, T

Name Martin, Antonio Demetrius
Arrest Date 09/21/2019
Court Case 201906749
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Assault), M (M),
Description Martin, Antonio Demetrius (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simple Assault), M (M), at 160 Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2019 19:55.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Mcham, Jayontae Reshad
Arrest Date 09/21/2019
Court Case 201907733
Charge 1) Assault By Strangulation (F), 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 3) Assault On Female (M), 4) Injury To Real Property (M), 5) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), And 6) Probation Violation (M),
Description Mcham, Jayontae Reshad (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Strangulation (F), 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 3) Assault On Female (M), 4) Injury To Real Property (M), 5) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), and 6) Probation Violation (M), at 6004 Pine Cone Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/21/2019 20:34.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Ham, Karry Junior
Arrest Date 09/21/2019
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (F),
Description Ham, Karry Junior (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2019 21:31.
Arresting Officer Martin, K D

Name De Jesus Gomez, Juan
Arrest Date 09/21/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drink Beer Wine While Driving (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 4) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description De Jesus Gomez, Juan (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drink Beer Wine While Driving (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2019 21:55.
Arresting Officer Wade, J R