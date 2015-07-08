Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-22-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DEJESUS-LOPEZ, RICHAR
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/20/1999
Height 5.6
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-22 03:34:00
Court Case 5902019236432
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name DEVORE, ADAM JACOB-JOHN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/25/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 265
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-22 12:44:00
Court Case 5902019236463
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DELOATCH, SHANIKA MONETTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/26/1987
Height 5.6
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-22 02:08:00
Court Case 5902019236434
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name WOLFE, LAQUITA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/26/1991
Height 4.9
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-22 13:35:00
Court Case 5902019236130
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name FRAZIER, SHACONDA ONTRES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/15/1975
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-22 05:03:00
Court Case 5902019235060
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name LOPEZ, BRANDON ROJAS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/21/1999
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-22 14:43:00
Court Case 5902019236376
Charge Description DISCLOSE PRIVATE IMAGES/ADULT
Bond Amount 5000.00