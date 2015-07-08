Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-22-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DEJESUS-LOPEZ, RICHAR
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/20/1999
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-22 03:34:00
|Court Case
|5902019236432
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|DEVORE, ADAM JACOB-JOHN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/25/1989
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|265
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-22 12:44:00
|Court Case
|5902019236463
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DELOATCH, SHANIKA MONETTE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/26/1987
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-22 02:08:00
|Court Case
|5902019236434
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WOLFE, LAQUITA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/26/1991
|Height
|4.9
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-22 13:35:00
|Court Case
|5902019236130
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|FRAZIER, SHACONDA ONTRES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/15/1975
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-22 05:03:00
|Court Case
|5902019235060
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LOPEZ, BRANDON ROJAS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/21/1999
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-22 14:43:00
|Court Case
|5902019236376
|Charge Description
|DISCLOSE PRIVATE IMAGES/ADULT
|Bond Amount
|5000.00