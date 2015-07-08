Below are the Union County arrests for 09-22-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Butler, Cordaro Donte
|Arrest Date
|09/22/2019
|Court Case
|201906759
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd 1(Dwlr Not Impaired), M (M),
|Description
|Butler, Cordaro Donte (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd 1(dwlr Not Impaired), M (M), at 1632 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2019 04:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Guillen, V
|Name
|Moreno, Michael Manuel
|Arrest Date
|09-22-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Moreno, Michael Manuel (W /M/22) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 329 E Franklin St/e Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2019 7:57:50 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Bolen, W E
|Name
|Knotts, Tynisha Lashe
|Arrest Date
|09/22/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Knotts, Tynisha Lashe (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 623 N Elm St, Marshville, NC, on 9/22/2019 11:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Ellison, D A
|Name
|Flores-gomez, Emely
|Arrest Date
|09/22/2019
|Court Case
|201906763
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M),
|Description
|Flores-gomez, Emely (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), at 1311 Concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2019 11:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Cureton, A
|Name
|Spicer, Ronald Eugene
|Arrest Date
|09/22/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Awdwitk Serious Injury (F),
|Description
|Spicer, Ronald Eugene (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Awdwitk Serious Injury (F), at 5116 Swedish Ivy Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/22/2019 14:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Sailer, J L
|Name
|Mullis, Joshua Paul
|Arrest Date
|09/22/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss Methamphetmine), F (F),
|Description
|Mullis, Joshua Paul (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss Methamphetmine), F (F), at 3603 Price Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2019 14:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T