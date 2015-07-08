Below are the Union County arrests for 09-22-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Butler, Cordaro Donte
Arrest Date 09/22/2019
Court Case 201906759
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd 1(Dwlr Not Impaired), M (M),
Description Butler, Cordaro Donte (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd 1(dwlr Not Impaired), M (M), at 1632 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2019 04:24.
Arresting Officer Guillen, V

Name Moreno, Michael Manuel
Arrest Date 09-22-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Moreno, Michael Manuel (W /M/22) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 329 E Franklin St/e Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2019 7:57:50 PM.
Arresting Officer Bolen, W E

Name Knotts, Tynisha Lashe
Arrest Date 09/22/2019
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Knotts, Tynisha Lashe (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 623 N Elm St, Marshville, NC, on 9/22/2019 11:17.
Arresting Officer Ellison, D A

Name Flores-gomez, Emely
Arrest Date 09/22/2019
Court Case 201906763
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M),
Description Flores-gomez, Emely (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), at 1311 Concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2019 11:58.
Arresting Officer Cureton, A

Name Spicer, Ronald Eugene
Arrest Date 09/22/2019
Court Case
Charge Awdwitk Serious Injury (F),
Description Spicer, Ronald Eugene (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Awdwitk Serious Injury (F), at 5116 Swedish Ivy Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/22/2019 14:22.
Arresting Officer Sailer, J L

Name Mullis, Joshua Paul
Arrest Date 09/22/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss Methamphetmine), F (F),
Description Mullis, Joshua Paul (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss Methamphetmine), F (F), at 3603 Price Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2019 14:44.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T