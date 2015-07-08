Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-23-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SATTERFIELD, DAVID JEWEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/21/1968
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-23 00:45:00
|Court Case
|5902019236025
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BURDETTE, NICHOLAS JORDAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/17/1995
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-23 14:11:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|EARNEST, JADE EDANA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/22/1994
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-23 14:58:00
|Court Case
|5902019236554
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|KIM, BLAKE SAE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/2/1989
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-23 02:03:00
|Court Case
|5902019236507
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|GALLMAN, COLIN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/20/2001
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-23 14:18:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BRAILEY, CHARLESTON BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/5/2003
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-23 11:10:00
|Court Case
|5902019236560
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|500.00