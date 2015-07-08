Below are the Union County arrests for 09-23-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Learmont, Josiah Joel
Arrest Date 09/23/2019
Court Case 201900255
Charge 1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Sched Ii (F), 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), And 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Learmont, Josiah Joel (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Sched Ii (F), 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), and 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at E Wilson, Wingate, NC, on 9/23/2019 08:53.
Arresting Officer Garcia, R

Name Lennar Homes VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
Arrest Date 09-23-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Lennar Homes VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 2305 Napa Valley Dr, Waxhaw, NC, between 17:00, 9/20/2019 and 07:00, 9/23/2019. Reported: 07:37, 9/23/2019.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, W C

Name Nelson, Lenatt Lukisha
Arrest Date 09/23/2019
Court Case 201906786
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Nelson, Lenatt Lukisha (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 1709 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2019 10:25.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Allen, Joshua Tramaine
Arrest Date 09/23/2019
Court Case 201907740
Charge Larceny-Firearm (F),
Description Allen, Joshua Tramaine (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-firearm (F), at 809 Independence Dr, Wingate, NC, on 9/23/2019 11:39.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Miller, Brittany Leann
Arrest Date 09/23/2019
Court Case
Charge Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Miller, Brittany Leann (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2019 12:29.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Arnold, Ashonte Demaia
Arrest Date 09/23/2019
Court Case
Charge Possess Gun On School Property (F),
Description Arnold, Ashonte Demaia (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Possess Gun On School Property (F), at 1014 Summit Hills Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 9/23/2019 15:10.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O