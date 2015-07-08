Below are the Union County arrests for 09-23-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Learmont, Josiah Joel
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2019
|Court Case
|201900255
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Sched Ii (F), 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), And 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Learmont, Josiah Joel (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Sched Ii (F), 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), and 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at E Wilson, Wingate, NC, on 9/23/2019 08:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Garcia, R
|Name
|Lennar Homes VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
|Arrest Date
|09-23-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lennar Homes VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 2305 Napa Valley Dr, Waxhaw, NC, between 17:00, 9/20/2019 and 07:00, 9/23/2019. Reported: 07:37, 9/23/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, W C
|Name
|Nelson, Lenatt Lukisha
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2019
|Court Case
|201906786
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Nelson, Lenatt Lukisha (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 1709 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2019 10:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Allen, Joshua Tramaine
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2019
|Court Case
|201907740
|Charge
|Larceny-Firearm (F),
|Description
|Allen, Joshua Tramaine (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-firearm (F), at 809 Independence Dr, Wingate, NC, on 9/23/2019 11:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Miller, Brittany Leann
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Miller, Brittany Leann (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2019 12:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Arnold, Ashonte Demaia
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Gun On School Property (F),
|Description
|Arnold, Ashonte Demaia (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Possess Gun On School Property (F), at 1014 Summit Hills Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 9/23/2019 15:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O