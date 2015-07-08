Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-24-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BRADLEY, MARCUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/13/1957
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-24 00:00:00
Court Case 5902019236619
Charge Description MURDER
Bond Amount

Name PECARRO, SPENCER CLAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/2/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-24 12:21:00
Court Case 5902017236009
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name GRADY, CHADRICK DWIGHT
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/23/1980
Height 5.11
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-24 11:35:00
Court Case 4002016090246
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GOODMAN, JADA LASHAWN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/17/1999
Height 5.5
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-24 14:19:00
Court Case 5902019236714
Charge Description EMBEZZLEMENT
Bond Amount

Name MCDONALD, MARK ANTHONY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/3/1986
Height 6.2
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-24 05:30:00
Court Case 3502019710750
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ROMAN, LIZETTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/19/1986
Height 5.2
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-24 12:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount