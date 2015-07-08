Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-24-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BRADLEY, MARCUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/13/1957
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-24 00:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019236619
|Charge Description
|MURDER
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PECARRO, SPENCER CLAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/2/1996
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-24 12:21:00
|Court Case
|5902017236009
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|GRADY, CHADRICK DWIGHT
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/23/1980
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-24 11:35:00
|Court Case
|4002016090246
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GOODMAN, JADA LASHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/17/1999
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-24 14:19:00
|Court Case
|5902019236714
|Charge Description
|EMBEZZLEMENT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCDONALD, MARK ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/3/1986
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-24 05:30:00
|Court Case
|3502019710750
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ROMAN, LIZETTE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/19/1986
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-24 12:00:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount