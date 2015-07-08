Below are the Union County arrests for 09-24-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mccalvin, Justin Anthony
Arrest Date 09/24/2019
Court Case 201900939
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Mccalvin, Justin Anthony (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3199 S Providence Rd/cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/24/2019 22:46.
Arresting Officer Helms, P

Name Cox, Virginia Threatt
Arrest Date 09-24-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Cox, Virginia Threatt (W /F/76) VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at 4507 N Rocky River Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 03:22, 9/24/2019 and 03:23, 9/24/2019. Reported: 03:23, 9/24/2019.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name Burns, Curtis Alvin
Arrest Date 09/24/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ(Assault On A Female) (M),
Description Burns, Curtis Alvin (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Writ(assault On A Female) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/24/2019 00:21.
Arresting Officer Self, J B

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order
Arrest Date 09-24-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (C), at [Address], on 06:02, 9/24/2019. Reported: 06:02, 9/24/2019.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Janko, Michael Tyler
Arrest Date 09/24/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Janko, Michael Tyler (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at U.s Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/24/2019 01:03.
Arresting Officer Streater, A T

Name Ryan Homes VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
Arrest Date 09-24-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Ryan Homes VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 1156 Harkey Creek Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 15:00, 9/20/2019 and 07:55, 9/24/2019. Reported: 07:55, 9/24/2019.
Arresting Officer Burrows, C A