Below are the Union County arrests for 09-24-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mccalvin, Justin Anthony
|Arrest Date
|09/24/2019
|Court Case
|201900939
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Mccalvin, Justin Anthony (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3199 S Providence Rd/cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/24/2019 22:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, P
|Name
|Cox, Virginia Threatt
|Arrest Date
|09-24-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Cox, Virginia Threatt (W /F/76) VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at 4507 N Rocky River Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 03:22, 9/24/2019 and 03:23, 9/24/2019. Reported: 03:23, 9/24/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|Burns, Curtis Alvin
|Arrest Date
|09/24/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ(Assault On A Female) (M),
|Description
|Burns, Curtis Alvin (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Writ(assault On A Female) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/24/2019 00:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Self, J B
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order
|Arrest Date
|09-24-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (C), at [Address], on 06:02, 9/24/2019. Reported: 06:02, 9/24/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Janko, Michael Tyler
|Arrest Date
|09/24/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Janko, Michael Tyler (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at U.s Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/24/2019 01:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Streater, A T
|Name
|Ryan Homes VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
|Arrest Date
|09-24-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ryan Homes VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 1156 Harkey Creek Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 15:00, 9/20/2019 and 07:55, 9/24/2019. Reported: 07:55, 9/24/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Burrows, C A