Below are the Union County arrests for 09-25-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cranford, Zayne Michael-shayne
|Arrest Date
|09/25/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Furnish Drugs Inmates (F),
|Description
|Cranford, Zayne Michael-shayne (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Furnish Drugs Inmates (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2019 14:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Aldridge, Robbie Lynn
|Arrest Date
|09/25/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony After Breaking/Entering (F),
|Description
|Aldridge, Robbie Lynn (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony After Breaking/entering (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2019 15:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Allen, Joshua Tramaine
|Arrest Date
|09/25/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Allen, Joshua Tramaine (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2019 15:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Hobbs, David Allen
|Arrest Date
|09/25/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Hobbs, David Allen (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2019 17:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Price, Samantha Cottien
|Arrest Date
|09/25/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Pwisd Heroin (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Price, Samantha Cottien (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Pwisd Heroin (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2019 17:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Gonzalez, Jordan
|Arrest Date
|09/25/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
|Description
|Gonzalez, Jordan (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 108 S Stewart St, Wingate, NC, on 9/25/2019 18:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S