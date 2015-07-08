Below are the Union County arrests for 09-26-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Brown, Linda Sue
|Arrest Date
|09-26-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Brown, Linda Sue (W /F/71) VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at 5907 Austin Rd, Monroe, NC, between 01:30, 9/26/2019 and 06:34, 9/26/2019. Reported: 06:34, 9/26/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Grooms, Phillip Lee
|Arrest Date
|09-26-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Grooms, Phillip Lee (W /M/55) VICTIM of Financial Card Fraud (C), at 2818 Old Lawyers Rd, Marshville, NC, between 20:25, 9/25/2019 and 10:26, 9/26/2019. Reported: 10:26, 9/26/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Byrd, David Oneil
|Arrest Date
|09/26/2019
|Court Case
|201906855
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Byrd, David Oneil (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3223 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2019 00:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Byrd, David Oneil
|Arrest Date
|09/26/2019
|Court Case
|201906856
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Assault And Battery), M (M),
|Description
|Byrd, David Oneil (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (assault And Battery), M (M), at 3223 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2019 00:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Teal, Hannah Michelle
|Arrest Date
|09/26/2019
|Court Case
|201906858
|Charge
|1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Teal, Hannah Michelle (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 701 Sutton Pl, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2019 04:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Young, Quandre Dequan
|Arrest Date
|09/26/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Young, Quandre Dequan (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2019 13:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L