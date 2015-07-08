Below are the Union County arrests for 09-26-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Brown, Linda Sue
Arrest Date 09-26-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Brown, Linda Sue (W /F/71) VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at 5907 Austin Rd, Monroe, NC, between 01:30, 9/26/2019 and 06:34, 9/26/2019. Reported: 06:34, 9/26/2019.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Grooms, Phillip Lee
Arrest Date 09-26-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Grooms, Phillip Lee (W /M/55) VICTIM of Financial Card Fraud (C), at 2818 Old Lawyers Rd, Marshville, NC, between 20:25, 9/25/2019 and 10:26, 9/26/2019. Reported: 10:26, 9/26/2019.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Byrd, David Oneil
Arrest Date 09/26/2019
Court Case 201906855
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Byrd, David Oneil (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3223 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2019 00:13.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Byrd, David Oneil
Arrest Date 09/26/2019
Court Case 201906856
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Assault And Battery), M (M),
Description Byrd, David Oneil (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (assault And Battery), M (M), at 3223 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2019 00:48.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Teal, Hannah Michelle
Arrest Date 09/26/2019
Court Case 201906858
Charge 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Teal, Hannah Michelle (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 701 Sutton Pl, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2019 04:47.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Young, Quandre Dequan
Arrest Date 09/26/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Young, Quandre Dequan (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2019 13:25.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L