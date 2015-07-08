Below are the Union County arrests for 09-27-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Franklin, Desha Bishae
Arrest Date 09/27/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Franklin, Desha Bishae (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1380 Fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2019 13:55.
Arresting Officer Macarine, B J

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 09-27-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /F/12) VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 15:00, 9/23/2019 and 11:51, 9/27/2019. Reported: 11:51, 9/27/2019.
Arresting Officer Aycoth, J K

Name Rorie, Matthew J
Arrest Date 09/27/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Rorie, Matthew J (B /M/73) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 102 Booker St, Marshville, NC, on 9/27/2019 13:57.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 09-27-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (B /M/12) VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], on 12:00, 9/26/2019. Reported: 13:45, 9/27/2019.
Arresting Officer Aycoth, J K

Name Mckee, Michael Rodney
Arrest Date 09/27/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid Accident (M),
Description Mckee, Michael Rodney (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid Accident (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2019 01:48.
Arresting Officer Wade, J R

Name Marsh, Tiara Gabrielle
Arrest Date 09/27/2019
Court Case
Charge Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
Description Marsh, Tiara Gabrielle (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 813 Selma Burke Ln, Matthews, NC, on 9/27/2019 16:36.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E