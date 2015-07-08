Below are the Union County arrests for 09-27-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Franklin, Desha Bishae
|Arrest Date
|09/27/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Franklin, Desha Bishae (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1380 Fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2019 13:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Macarine, B J
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|09-27-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /F/12) VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 15:00, 9/23/2019 and 11:51, 9/27/2019. Reported: 11:51, 9/27/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Aycoth, J K
|Name
|Rorie, Matthew J
|Arrest Date
|09/27/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Rorie, Matthew J (B /M/73) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 102 Booker St, Marshville, NC, on 9/27/2019 13:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|09-27-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (B /M/12) VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], on 12:00, 9/26/2019. Reported: 13:45, 9/27/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Aycoth, J K
|Name
|Mckee, Michael Rodney
|Arrest Date
|09/27/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid Accident (M),
|Description
|Mckee, Michael Rodney (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid Accident (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2019 01:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Marsh, Tiara Gabrielle
|Arrest Date
|09/27/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
|Description
|Marsh, Tiara Gabrielle (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 813 Selma Burke Ln, Matthews, NC, on 9/27/2019 16:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E