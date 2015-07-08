Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-28-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name COLLAO, HENRY FRANK
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/3/1987
Height 6.0
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-28 04:10:00
Court Case 5902019237361
Charge Description HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
Bond Amount 100.00

Name FUNDERBURK, BIAONCA JENEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/18/2000
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-28 13:30:00
Court Case 5902019237394
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name LEMPP, DANA MARIE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/5/1988
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-28 04:36:00
Court Case 5902019237360
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name PATTERSON, MATTHEW
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/19/1990
Height 6.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-28 13:21:00
Court Case 5902019237378
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name MCSWAIN, ALVIN EUGENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/29/1956
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-28 04:31:00
Court Case 5902019237364
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SIVANANTHAN, KEDILS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/8/1986
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-09-28 13:25:00
Court Case 5902019237228
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00