Jonue, Carlos (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Leo/inflic Injury (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1818 Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/28/2019 21:45.