Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-30-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CHERRY, HAKEEM DAREZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/30/1988
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-30 01:24:00
|Court Case
|5902019237586
|Charge Description
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JACKSON, NINA ELISE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/7/1981
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-30 07:20:00
|Court Case
|5902019234090
|Charge Description
|CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|LEWIS, KENYETTA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/5/1979
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-30 12:28:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BELL, GARY TYRONE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/8/1978
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-30 15:32:00
|Court Case
|5902019003353
|Charge Description
|AID & ABET LARCENY (M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GLOVER, MICAH GABRIEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/13/2003
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-30 01:01:00
|Court Case
|5902019237620
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, TAMERA JEANINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/26/1998
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-09-30 08:29:00
|Court Case
|5902019237658
|Charge Description
|CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
|Bond Amount